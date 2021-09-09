Meghan McCain joins Daily Mail as columnist

Former co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain is joining the Daily Mail as a columnist.

McCain announced her new job in a tweet on Thursday morning.

"Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics," McCain said. "I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail ... I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space. Thank you for this opportunity Martin Clarke!"

McCain left "The View" earlier this year after four seasons on the program.

"I try to just remind myself that I'm representing 50 percent of the country," McCain said of her role as the lone conservative on the daytime talk show. "I'm representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it's really important."

McCain said this week she has "been an avid reader of the [Daily Mail] website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach," adding the publication "truly is a juggernaut."

Her first Daily Mail column will be published in the week beginning Sept. 20, according to an article the outlet published about her hiring.

"Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues based," said Martin Clarke, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail. "I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about."