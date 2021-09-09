CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, IL

Charitable contributions: More Than 6,500 Guests Attended NASCAR And INDYCAR Events Free Of Charge At World Wide Technology Raceway In 2021

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in Madison, Illinois, played host to more than 2,500 U.S. military veterans during the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend. WWTR donated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES tickets to charitable organization VetTix.org, which then distributed them to veterans and active-duty personnel. WWTR’s ticket donations to additional non-profit organizations totaled 3,965 Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Madison, MO
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
Local
Missouri Society
Madison, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Camping World#Raceway#Charity#Indycar#Nhra#Wwtr#Ntt Indycar Series
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy