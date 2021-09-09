Charitable contributions: More Than 6,500 Guests Attended NASCAR And INDYCAR Events Free Of Charge At World Wide Technology Raceway In 2021

ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in Madison, Illinois, played host to more than 2,500 U.S. military veterans during the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend. WWTR donated the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES tickets to charitable organization VetTix.org, which then distributed them to veterans and active-duty personnel. WWTR’s ticket donations to additional non-profit organizations totaled 3,965 Continue Reading