Orioles' Tyler Wells: Snags second save

Wells recorded the final out of Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Royals to record his second save of the season. It didn't look like the O's would have a closing situation at all for most of the game, as they were down 5-0 heading into the eighth inning before erupting for an incredible nine runs in the bottom of the frame, but Dillon Tate let the Royals back into it in the top of the ninth, forcing Wells into action. The 27-year-old appears to be the closer du jour for manager Brandon Hyde, but unlike some prior applicants for the role, Wells actually has the stuff and numbers to credibly fit the assignment. He's averaging 95.1 mph with his fastball and allowing a .199 xwOBA on his slider this year while posting a 3.27 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 63:10 K:BB through his first 52.1 big-league innings.