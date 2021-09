HARRISBURG, S.D. — An Anchorage, Alaska man has been identified as the person who died late Saturday night in a pedestrian vs vehicle fatal crash near Harrisburg. Authorities say that preliminary crash information says that a 2009 Chevy Equinox was northbound on South Dakota Highway 115 when it struck 24-year-old Bret Butcher, who was walking southbound in the northbound lane of travel.