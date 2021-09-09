CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighter, Smaller PlayStation 5 Cooler is Actually Better, Tests Say

By Aleksandar Kostovic
 4 days ago
According to in-depth testing from HardwareBusters, it appears that the new cooler that ships in the PlayStation 5 actually performs better than the original, adding yet more controversy to what has become an ongoing saga. We've previously reported about the new revision of the PlayStation 5 console that hit the market with a smaller and lighter heatsink. The heatsink was originally tested by a popular YouTube channel that theorized that the cooler didn't work as well as the larger cooler found on the original system, but follow-up anecdotal testing showed no difference in real-world performance. Now even more detailed testing has been posted, with the results suggesting that the new PS5 revision actually runs cooler.

www.tomshardware.com

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

