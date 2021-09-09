New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seizes firearms, approximately 1,000 bags of heroin following six-month investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a six-month investigation, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals on numerous narcotics and firearms charges. The heroin investigation surrounded the activities of Monique Gaymon and Darnell Hooper, of 426 Clay Street. The sheriff’s office says the investigation led detectives to 523...www.wect.com
Comments / 0