MARION, Ill. (WJPF) — A Marion man faces kidnapping and domestic abuse charges. Wuilmer Bautista, 38, is accused of paying $4,500 to have Honduran woman smuggled across the US-Mexico Border last month and brought to live with him in Williamson County. The woman says Bautista abused her and days after arriving in southern Illinois, she left him for family in Nashville, Tennessee.