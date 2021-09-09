Michigan launches online portal with adults’ vaccination records
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan adults will have easier access to their vaccination records with a new website from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The Michigan Immunization Portal shows all vaccinations that people age 18 and older have received in their lifetime as long as they were entered into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. The portal also will show COVID-19 vaccine status.www.abc12.com
