COLFAX, Calif. (KRNV) — A Reno man was arrested earlier this week after assaulting a disabled man traveling on a commuter bus in California. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Edgar Villegas was sitting next to a disabled man on a commuter bus in Colfax on Sept. 7 when he punched the victim in the face breaking his nose. Police said the attack was unprovoked.