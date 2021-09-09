CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan Blachowicz no longer pursuing a fight against Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz admitted that he is no longer pursuing a fight against former divisional kingpin Jon Jones. Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson last February at UFC Rio Rancho, and Jones himself was in attendance for that fight. At the time, Jones was the reigning and defending UFC light heavyweight champion, and it was widely expected that he would fight Blachowicz for the belt. However, Jones decided to instead vacate his belt and announce that he was moving up to the UFC heavyweight division, instead. That left the belt vacant and Blachowicz won it when he knocked out Dominick Reyes last year at UFC 253.

