Man Arrested in Connection with Stabbing Incident

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing incident. Authorities state that on August 31 at approximately 6:22 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of West 8th Street for a stabbing that had just occurred. A description of the suspect was given and through investigative measures, police were able to quickly identify 26-year-old Keenan Geter-Boatswain as the suspect. Geter-Boatswain was taken into custody a short time later in the 100 block of West 13th Street without incident.