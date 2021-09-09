CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Man Arrested in Connection with Stabbing Incident

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing incident. Authorities state that on August 31 at approximately 6:22 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of West 8th Street for a stabbing that had just occurred. A description of the suspect was given and through investigative measures, police were able to quickly identify 26-year-old Keenan Geter-Boatswain as the suspect. Geter-Boatswain was taken into custody a short time later in the 100 block of West 13th Street without incident.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy