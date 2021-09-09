CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A French scientist has been recognized for his rapid DNA sequencing technique, which is crucial in the fight against Covid.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French scientist has been recognized for his rapid DNA sequencing technique, which is crucial in the fight against Covid. Pascal Mayer, a French biophysicist, developed a concept that seemed “crazy” twenty-five years ago. His study has paved the path for a quick and low-cost DNA sequencing approach that is now employed all over the world in the fight against Covid-19.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shankar Balasubramanian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dna Sequencing#Sanger Sequencing#Rapid Dna#French#British#American#Ngs#Afp#Encyclopedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy