CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brazil’s democracy is under attack

By THE GUARDIAN
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Jair Bolsonaro’s opponents warned of the dangers, most voters in the world’s fourth largest democracy were willing to elect a declared admirer of dictatorship. Many are now having second thoughts. The president’s popularity has plummeted, with almost two-thirds of Brazilians now rejecting him. Even those unfazed by the relentlessness of his aggressive ultra-conservatism have balked at a supreme court investigation into his own conduct and corruption allegations surrounding his allies and family, surging inflation and unemployment, and above all his decision to let Covid run rampant, killing more than 580,000 Brazilians.

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Brazilians#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil

Comments / 0

Community Policy