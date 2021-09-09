CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Fans Are Furious They Didn't Get Squirrel Girl After Seeing Cancelled New Warriors Footage

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's New Warriors series now lives in infamy as one of the "almost-was" comic book movie/TV projects that fans were robbed of. New Warriors was an especially tragic case, as the Marvel YA series was well ahead of its time in terms of bringing a diverse cast to the screen. From off-beat characters like Marvel's Squirrel Girl to some of the first openly LGBTQ+ characters in the Marvel live-action universe, New Warriors going to definitely give fans something different - until a "singular power that be" decided that the show was just too much to be released.

