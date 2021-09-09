Marvel Fans Are Furious They Didn't Get Squirrel Girl After Seeing Cancelled New Warriors Footage

Marvel's New Warriors series now lives in infamy as one of the "almost-was" comic book movie/TV projects that fans were robbed of. New Warriors was an especially tragic case, as the Marvel YA series was well ahead of its time in terms of bringing a diverse cast to the screen. From off-beat characters like Marvel's Squirrel Girl to some of the first openly LGBTQ+ characters in the Marvel live-action universe, New Warriors going to definitely give fans something different - until a "singular power that be" decided that the show was just too much to be released.