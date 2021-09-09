CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
InnoGrit's Inexpensive SSD Controller Enables 7 GBps Reads

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
InnoGrit has introduced its first controller designed for performance-mainstream SSDs that combine high performance and relatively low cost. The Rainier QX SSD controller is a cheaper version of the company's flagship IG5236 'Rainier' controller that still features a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, fewer NAND channels, but supports ultra-high NAND interface speeds. As a result, drives based on the Rainier QX promise to provide performance on par with today's best SSDs — up to 7 GB/s read speeds.

www.tomshardware.com

