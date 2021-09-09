Google to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Maintain Search Engine Status
Google and Apple are two of the biggest names in the tech industry, and the two companies are working in tandem despite their public corporate rivalry. According to Forbes, Google is set to pay Apple up to $15 billion to maintain its role as Apple’s exclusive search engine. Currently, the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser is Google, which means that users go through Google when they use Siri, Apple’s voice assistant.sknr.net
