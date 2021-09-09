According to reports, the Taliban forbids women from participating in sports in which their faces and bodies are not covered.
According to reports, the Taliban forbids women from participating in sports in which their faces and bodies are not covered. According to a Taliban source quoted by Australia’s SBS TV, the Taliban will restrict women’s sports where their face and body are not covered. This includes cricket, where women “may encounter a circumstance” where they are “exposed,” according to Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Taliban’s culture commission’s deputy head.washingtonnewsday.com
