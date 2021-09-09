CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
According to reports, the Taliban forbids women from participating in sports in which their faces and bodies are not covered.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, the Taliban forbids women from participating in sports in which their faces and bodies are not covered. According to a Taliban source quoted by Australia’s SBS TV, the Taliban will restrict women’s sports where their face and body are not covered. This includes cricket, where women “may encounter a circumstance” where they are “exposed,” according to Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Taliban’s culture commission’s deputy head.

