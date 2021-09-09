Romania's ruling Liberals delay no-confidence vote

Romanian Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu attends a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Romania's ruling Liberal Party put off a no-confidence vote against its government on Thursday, prolonging a political crisis that threatens economic recovery and efforts to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The junior USR-Plus partner in Romania's centrist coalition government withdrew its support for Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu earlier this month in a row over a regional development fund, and filed a no-confidence motion with backing from ultra-nationalist opposition party AUR. read more

Liberal lawmakers have delayed setting a deadline for the vote by failing to provide the legal quorum for meetings, and ultimately challenged the motion on technical grounds at the Constitutional Court.

On Thursday, Liberal lawmakers supported by opposition Social Democrats decided to postpone the vote until after a court ruling.

The fracture of the Liberal-led coalition, which includes ethnic Hungarian group UDMR, could endanger efforts to reduce the European Union state’s large twin deficits, crucial to keeping its investment-grade rating.

On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings said it would wait for Romania's current political crisis to subside before deciding whether to maintain or strip it of its rating.

The opposition Social Democrats backed the Liberals' postponement of the vote even after declaring they would vote to topple the government. The Constitutional Court said it will set a date for its ruling after Sept. 15.

Analysts have said Citu is trying to delay the no-confidence motion until an internal Liberal Party election on Sept. 25 which he is expected to win, strengthening his position.

Regardless of the current motion, Citu must still bring a new cabinet line-up to parliament for approval within 45 days, after USR Plus ministers resigned on Tuesday. read more

A minority government of Liberals and ethnic Hungarians would rely on backing from Social Democrat lawmakers, which would make them vulnerable to concessions.

Romania reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, its highest daily tally since spring.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.