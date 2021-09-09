CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Three sex offenders get prison sentences in Brunswick County Superior Court

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — District Attorney Jon David announced that a trio of sex offenders received prison sentences this week in Brunswick County Superior Court. Brett Nathanial Kennedy, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to Statutory Rape of a Person 15 Years Old or Younger, Human Trafficking, and Second-Degree Kidnapping, related to events that occurred with two teenage girls between April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. Kennedy was sentenced by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow to a total of 14.75 years to 27.75 years in prison. In addition, Kennedy was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

