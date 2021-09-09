Brian Benjamin is sworn in as New York lieutenant governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin thanked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for choosing him as he was sworn in Thursday to join her 2-week-old administration. “You asking me to join the administration is making it abundantly clear that you want upstate and downstate, every ethnicity, every culture to feel included,” Brian, formerly a state senator from Harlem, said after taking the oath of office at Hochul's New York City office.