Colleen Green’s ‘Cool’ Sports Big Hooks and Interesting Songwriting

Cool is Colleen Green’s first album in six years (a 2019 cover project of blink-182’s Dude Ranch notwithstanding), and it didn’t impress me on the first listen. It was a little too cutesy, annoyingly singsongy, and surprisingly slow-paced for a musician who wears her punk influences on her sleeve. After a couple more spins, though, Green’s songwriting skill had won me over. Her hooks had burrowed into my brain, and I had the songs going through my head without having to listen to them.