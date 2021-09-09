Meet The Street Photographer Who Chronicles New York City’s Evolving Style

When photographer Johnny Cirillo headed out to photograph people on the street one day in 2016, he couldn’t have imagined that this photo project, @watchingnewyork, would turn into the biggest street style feed of the 2020s. On his Instagram and TikTok, he shares candid portraits of regular people going about their daily lives taken from a distance — but always with style and always with their permission. To scroll through his account is to feel a hit of inspiration — equal parts aspirational style and real-life envy — that makes me want to dust off all the wild clothes my mom saved from the ’80s and try them out in the real world. His work documenting New York’s most intrepid and stylish people inspires us to be bolder, take risks, and experiment with what we're wearing. It’s an unbeatable finger-on-the-pulse of an ever-evolving fashion moment. We spoke with him in September, just as he was gearing up to cover his first Fashion Week.