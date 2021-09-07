2022 Perennial Plant of the Year
The Perennial Plant Association’s 2022 Perennial Plant of the Year is Schizachyrium scoparium and cultivars. Little bluestem is a tough and dependable clumping grass that blends well with perennials such as asters, sedums, coneflowers, and other grasses. Native to a broad swath of North America, it was one of the dominant grasses of the vast tallgrass prairies. Cultivars have been selected for shorter plants, enhanced leaf colors and stronger stems.www.nurserymag.com
