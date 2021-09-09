CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Exclusive-Tech woes will delay around $3 billion in U.S. Justice Dept grants -documents

By Sarah N. Lynch
Schneps Media
Schneps Media
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Technological glitches will cause the U.S. Justice Department to be late in paying out around $3 billion in grants that fund programs such as victims services and criminal justice research, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. The problems with the grant management system known as JustGrants https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-47-billion-grant-programs-tech-woes-take-toll-justice-groups-2021-07-12...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

U.S. Justice Dept says it will work to address competition issues at airports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it would work with congested airports in the United States to keep the airline industry competitive. The statement came after the Biden administration announced it would award 16 slots for flights at Newark airport in New Jersey to an unnamed low-cost carrier to spur competition at the busy northeast U.S. airport.
U.S. POLITICS
wbfo.org

U.S. Justice Dept. joins whistleblower lawsuit against Independent Health

A nine-year-old whistleblower civil lawsuit against Amherst-based Independent Health now includes the U.S. Justice Department. The suit is against Independent Health, an affiliate company DxID, which closed in June, and that subsidiary's former CEO, Betsy Gaffney. The Justice Department alleges that Independent Health submitted inaccurate Medicare data that resulted in...
AMHERST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept launches sweeping probe into violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates

The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration, The Associated Press has learned.The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates were thrust into the spotlight this week after a leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group — who identifies as transgender — was sentenced to 53 years in prison for masterminding the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque. ...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

U.S. Justice Dept to announce civil rights case after Texas abortion ban takes effect

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice said it plans to announce a civil rights action on Thursday, as President Joe Biden’s administration aims to block enforcement of a Texas law that almost entirely bans abortion in the state. The U.S. Supreme Court last week https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-six-week-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-01 let stand a...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Malone
kurv.com

AG: Justice Dept Looking At ‘All Options To Challenge’ TX Abortion Law

The Justice Department is “urgently” looking at “all options to challenge” the new abortion law in Texas. That’s according to Attorney General Merrick Garland. He went on to talk about a 1994 law that doesn’t allow people to use force or the threat of force to intimidate somebody receiving or providing reproductive healthcare. It’s called the FACE Act and Garland promised his department will pursue criminal and civil violations committed under the law. Garland also noted the measure outlaws violence which targets places like abortion clinics. He explained centers that are under attack will get help from federal authorities.
TEXAS STATE
wtaq.com

U.S. Justice Dept. says will protect Texas abortion clinics that come under attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would not tolerate attacks against people seeking or providing abortions in Texas, as the agency explores ways of challenging the state’s recently enacted law (https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-block-texas-abortion-ban-2021-09-02) that imposed a near-total ban on abortion. The law, known as SB8, leaves enforcement...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#U S Justice Department#U S Justice Dept#Reuters#Justgrants#Republican#The Justice Department#General Dynamics Corp
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
Fox News

From Washington: Vaccine Mandate Double Standards

The Biden administration has been facing pushback following their recent coronavirus vaccine mandate announcement that involves companies with more than 100-employess to require workers to show they are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The state of Arizona has already sued the administration over the mandate this week, pointing out that while U.S. citizens are required to be vaccinated, illegal immigrants crossing over from the southern border are not required to get the vaccine. Twenty-four state attorney generals are also threatening to take legal action over the mandates as well. FOX News Headline’s 24/7 anchor John Saucier spoke with FOX Business Correspondent Edward Lawrence about the mandates and how it will impact America’s workforce.
WASHINGTON STATE
Schneps Media

Schneps Media

New York City, NY
628
Followers
1
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy