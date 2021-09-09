Exclusive-Tech woes will delay around $3 billion in U.S. Justice Dept grants -documents

The Justice Department is “urgently” looking at “all options to challenge” the new abortion law in Texas. That’s according to Attorney General Merrick Garland. He went on to talk about a 1994 law that doesn’t allow people to use force or the threat of force to intimidate somebody receiving or providing reproductive healthcare. It’s called the FACE Act and Garland promised his department will pursue criminal and civil violations committed under the law. Garland also noted the measure outlaws violence which targets places like abortion clinics. He explained centers that are under attack will get help from federal authorities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO