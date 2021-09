Awesome! The free soda is the ultimate badge of honor in a chinese -- chefhoo 09/10/2021 06:22AM. I'm going tomorrow, will let y'all know how it is. Been many years since... -- Thurston1743 09/09/2021 6:43PM. FYI... takeout or delivery only. I recommend takeout... never let Chinese -- chefhoo 09/09/2021 6:48PM.