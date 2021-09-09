Celebrity Couples: The Latest on Kimye, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

We're happy to be joined once again by US Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi for the latest celebrity headlines!. The past several months have been difficult for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Earlier this year, Kardashian filed for divorce from West but according to Garibaldi, the rapper has been "very present" in their relationship. They are currently not together as a couple, but sources now say that Kardashian feels "deeply conflicted" about the future of the marriage.