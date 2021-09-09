How 101 Moon Bears Were Saved and Moved to a New Home

Imagine the logistics, stress, and ultimate relief when 101 moon bears were moved from a former bile farm to a sanctuary on a 750-mile trek across China.﻿﻿. Also known as Asiatic black bears, the moon bears were rescued by the wildlife aid group, Animals Asia. A film crew followed the massive undertaking and the group created "Moon Bear Homecoming," a documentary about the operation. The film is narrated by actor and animal rights activist James Cromwell, who says he became a vegan after filming the movie “Babe.”﻿﻿