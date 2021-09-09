CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember to honor all 9-11 victims

Cover picture for the articleStatistics from Dr. David Prezant, the FDNY’s chief medical officer, show that three out of four firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who labored on The Pile in the days, weeks and months after 9/11 where the World Trade Center once stood now suffer health ailments from the poison ground and the poison air. Twenty years on after the day of destruction and fire, Ground Zero continues haunting the heroes and victims of 9/11.

