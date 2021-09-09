CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan, Qatar call for unconditional humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

By Reuters
 10 days ago
Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after U.S troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday called on the international community not to make humanitarian aid to Afghanistan conditional on political developments under the new Taliban government.

“To save lives and the people of Afghanistan, there should be no strings attached,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at a news conference in Islamabad along with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Qureshi said the world is watching the conduct of the Taliban's new political set up to see if they live up to pledges on key issues, including human rights.

"If you are not ready for immediate economic aid or development, fine... but do not take steps that would lead to an economic collapse of Afghanistan," he added.

His words were echoed by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed: "Humanitarian assistance should be independent from any political progress."

He said Afghans deserve to be supported despite what is happening in the political landscape.

Pakistan and Qatar are considered the two countries with the most influence over the Taliban.

Pakistan has long been considered a country where many senior Taliban leaders escaped to after the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. In 2013, the Taliban opened its political office in the Qatari capital of Doha, where most of its senior leadership has since been based.

Sheikh Mohammed said the first international commercial flight to leave Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops departed Thursday with the help of the Taliban, whom he thanked.

"This is actually what we are expecting from Taliban… to see these positive statements demonstrated in actions," he said, adding that Afghanistan should be open to people to come and go.

Qureshi also called on for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's foreign assets.

A vast majority of the Afghan central bank's assets are held outside the country. A U.S. official had said any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban. read more

"The frozen assets, defreeze them, and let Afghan people utilize their money for their benefit for their people," Qureshi said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ABC News

The Latest: Taliban to female Kabul city workers: Stay home

KABUL, Afghanistan — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers. Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.
The Independent

UN, US, UK condemn Houthis’ execution of 9 Yemenis

The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country’s Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicity executed the nine by firing squad. Hundreds of people, mostly Houthis and their supporters, attended the execution in the infamous Tahrir square in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the trial in which the nine were convicted and sentenced to death...
The Associated Press

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region. Army...
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
The Guardian

Taliban ban girls from secondary education in Afghanistan

The Taliban have effectively banned girls from secondary education in Afghanistan, by ordering high schools to re-open only for boys. Girls were not mentioned in Friday’s announcement, which means boys will be back at their desks next week after a one-month hiatus, while their sisters will still be stuck at home.
AFP

Three blasts kill at least two in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Two people were killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country's first deadly attack since the United States withdrew. "In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted," a Taliban official who asked not to be named told AFP. "Women and children were among the injured," he added.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban to locate, secure Bactrian treasure

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): Taliban officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture of the caretaker cabinet on Thursday said they have begun efforts to track and locate the Bactrian treasure discovered four decades ago in the Tela Tapa area of Sherberghan district, the center of northern Jawzjan province.
The Independent

Taliban replace ministry for women with one restricting them

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice" in the building that once housed the Women's Affairs Ministry, escorting out World Bank staffers Saturday as part of the forced move.It's the latest troubling sign that the Taliban are restricting women's rights as they settle into government, just a month since they overran the capital of Kabul In their first period of rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had denied girls and women the right to education and barred them from public life.Separately, three explosions targeted Taliban vehicles in...
AFP

Victorious, Taliban face fierce new test in Afghanistan

Having conquered Afghanistan, the Taliban now face the formidable task of keeping the peace within their own ranks and running a country on the brink of ruin, experts say. To outsiders, the hardliners may appear homogenous and united on all ideological and strategic matters. But like any other large political organisation, the decades-old Islamist group has its divisions, rivalries, allegiances and factions. The fissures were largely kept in check during the 20-year effort to defeat US-led foreign troops and a Kabul government widely reviled as corrupt.
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
The Independent

US envoy: Qatar plane takes more Americans from Afghanistan

A Qatar Airways flight on Friday took more Americans out of Afghanistan, according to Washington s peace envoy, the third such airlift by the Mideast carrier since the Taliban takeover and the frantic U.S. troop pullout from the country. The development came amid rising concerns over the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban. The country's new Islamic rulers on Friday ordered that boys but not girls from grades six to 12, and male teachers but no women teachers return to school and resume classes, starting Saturday. The statement, posted on the Facebook page of the now Taliban-run education ministry,...
New York Post

The transformation of Kabul, one month after the Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan — At the outset, the capital appears as though it is almost coming back to life: wooden carts overstuffed with fruits for sale underneath the searing sunshine, beaten-down cars clogging the dusty streets, beggars reaching out to grab your arm from behind the blue burqa and the smells of fresh kebabs and diesel mixing into a strange yet familiar scent.
AFP

Ghost towns and old men in Afghanistan's Panjshir

Fighters in Afghanistan's Panjshir vowed to battle the Taliban to the last man, but nearly two weeks after the hardline Islamists celebrated victory, parts of the rugged valley lie empty and abandoned. Several Panjshir leaders, including Ahmad Massoud -- the son of the late veteran fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud -- vowed never to surrender to the Taliban.
The Independent

UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanista ’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights.The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could...
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

