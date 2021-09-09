Review: On Kacey Musgraves’ divorce album, a pop star-in-waiting seeks wellness more than revenge

Kacey Musgraves' wedding video is still online. Posted (at least for the moment) in the digital portfolio of the woman who shot it, the six-minute mini-movie set to the Weepies' "Gotta Have You" lovingly depicts Musgraves' 2017 nuptials in all their artisanal farmhouse glory: Here's the acclaimed country singer in her white gown as she nuzzles a horse festooned with flowers; here's her husband-to-be, fellow musician Ruston Kelly, pecking out his vows on a vintage typewriter.