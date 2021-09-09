CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan McCain Lands Post-‘View’ Job As Online Daily Mail Columnist

By Greg Evans
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZRpw_0br3LlrT00

As ABC’s The View continues its first (and significantly quieter) week post- Meghan McCain , the show’s former conservative co-host has announced her latest gig: As a columnist for British tabloid DailyMail.com.

“Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics,” McCain tweeted today. “I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail.” In what could be a swipe at her former place of employment, McCain added, “I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space.”

McCain will be based in Washington, D.C., where she lives with husband Ben Domenech, publisher of the conservative news site The Federalist, and their daughter Liberty. When she left The View , reportedly with two years still on her contract, she cited her residence as a primary reason for the departure (the ABC daytime talk show resumed in-studio broadcasts this week in New York after more than a year of remote shows during the pandemic shutdown).

In a statement included in today’s Daily Mail article announcing the hire, McCain said, ‘It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut. I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.”

McCain’s first DailyMail.com column will be published the week of September 20.

The former View co-host began her media career as a columnist for The Daily Beast.

The View ‘s traditional conservative seat is being filled by a temporary line-up of guests: This week Mia Love is co-hosting, with coming weeks and months set to welcome Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others.

The show’s first week of its 25th season has been noticeably free of the back-and-forth high-volume arguments and occasional insults that marked McCain’s tenure.

Comments / 32

CAM
4d ago

Nooo way! Keep her out of public eye! Worse than having to listen to Trumps garbage. Finally the View can relax again and enjoy each other as civil human beings!

Reply(1)
24
JC
4d ago

Just glad I don’t have to hear her voice anymore & will not be reading anything she writes!

Reply(3)
23
Diane Lochner Bilecki
3d ago

thankfully I am able to watch The View again without the toxic energy. the co-hosts appear at ease and relaxed. the ladies are enjoying their jobs again. and I am able to enjoy the show.

Reply
6
