Southeast Missouri town of Sikeston at center of COVID surge

Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

The epicenter of Missouri’s COVID-19 outbreak has shifted to the state’s southeast, and no place is getting hit harder than Sikeston. The town of 16,000 residents about 145 miles (230 kilometers) south of St. Louis sits in Scott and New Madrid counties. State tracking on Thursday showed those counties had the worst rates of new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. Eight of the nine hardest-hit counties over the past week are in the southeastern corner of the state.

