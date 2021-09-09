Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Mashes 26th homer

Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Royals. With the O's down 5-0 heading into the eighth inning, the offense came alive and scored all nine of its runs in the bottom of the frame, with Mountcastle's blast off Jake Brentz being the biggest blow. The 24-year-old has gone yard three times in his last nine games, slashing a blistering .343/.439/.629 over that stretch, and on the year he's batting .266 with 26 homers and 77 RBI through 121 contests.