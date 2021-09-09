Book World: 'Three Girls from Bronzeville' is a story about growing up on Chicago's South Side - and so much more
- - - "Three Girls from Bronzeville," Dawn Turner's first work of nonfiction, uses the trope of little Black girls inventing and reinventing themselves at certain points in history to help define the era and the country. Through the stories of three generations of women, Turner has given us a tutorial of urban decay, White privilege, poor city planning and the influence of fads and digital advances on Black urban teenagers.www.chron.com
