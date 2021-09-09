The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Kim Kardashian’s Kid North West Roasting Her Over Her Fake Influencer Voice

While the Kardashian and Jenner social medias can be carefully curated and product-driven, they can also be candid and share insights into the lives of the clan, proving multiple things can be true at once. Such happened this week when Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a look at some new makeup products, during which her daughter North hilariously roasted her. This isn't the first time North has gotten involved with mom's social media content, either.