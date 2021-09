Joan Shelmerdene (Hicks) Smith went to be with her Lord on September 4, 2021. She was born December 29, 1964 in Sterling Il to Kelly and Lois (Davis) Hicks. She graduated from Prophetstown High School with Honors. She attended Sauk Valley College. Joan had two sons, Aron (Jessica) Hassell of Ozark MO and Byron (Adelina) Hassell of Rock Falls IL. Joan married Michael Smith on September 20, 2014.