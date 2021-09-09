Jeff Probst says Mike White inspired him to completely retool Survivor 41

"I had spent well over a year working on this idea, and yet it still felt so good to throw it out because it was so clear that it sucked!" The biggest change when Survivor returns to our TV screens Sept. 22 on CBS is that because of an additional COVID quarantine period, the game will only take place over the course of 26 days, as opposed to the standard 39. But that's far from the only change — and host Jeff Probst says an ex–player and the creator of one of 2021's buzziest scripted shows is to thank for it.