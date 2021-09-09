ATER Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) increased today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) – a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products – increased by more than 11% this morning. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up more than 43% over the past 5 trading days.