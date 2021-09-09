CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan first-time jobless claims increase 80 percent over prior week

By Mark Cavitt
Dearborn Press & Guide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Michiganders that filed their initial claims for unemployment increased by 80 percent last week. According to updated unemployment numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, the number of first-time Michigan jobless claims increased from 6,036 the previous week to 11,129 last week, an increase of 4,823 initial claims. That’s the third-largest week-over week increase in initial claims (Louisiana and California).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Unemployment Rates#Michiganders#The Department Of Labor

