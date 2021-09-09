GLL Outdoors tournament leads to big wins for fishermen

On Saturday Sept. 4, GLL Outdoors held its Kayak Series Stop #6 fishing tournament for amateur fishers, the sixth tournament of its kind this year. Rather than keeping the fish they caught, participants took photos of them against measuring sticks and released them back into the water. They were allowed to send photos of three fish. After catching their fish, the five participants reported to GLL Outdoors’ LaGrange location at 3017 Westpoint Road for the weigh-in.