Can a Boat Be an EV? Behind Cannes Yachting Festival's Fast-Charging Demonstration

For several years now, environmentalists and eco-conscious drivers alike have been making the much-needed shift to electric vehicles. Not only does the excavation process for non-renewable oil have an incredibly high environmental impact, but burning non-renewables also emits a ton of greenhouse gases. But cars aren't the only mode of transportation out there, and traveling by boat is notoriously better for the environment. This begs the question: do electric boats exist? And if so, what is the EV boat market like?