Red Oak ISD mandates face masks

Students, staff and visitors in Red Oak ISD are now required to wear masks while when inside district facilities, following a vote by the ROISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday. This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the district continues to rise. According to a letter Superintendent Brenda Sanford sent to parents, there have been more than 350 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the first 14 days of school. That compares to 571 cases during the entire 2020-21 school year, the letter stated.