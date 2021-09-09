Dad leads police on 150 mph chase with fiancée, 3 kids in back seat, Georgia cops say

A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase down a Georgia interstate with his fiancée and three children in tow is facing several charges, authorities say. Bryan Hampton, 29 of Louisiana, was arrested Sunday after allegedly racing his purple Dodge Charger in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Coweta County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He’s charged with four counts of reckless conduct, reckless driving, speeding and attempting to elude police.