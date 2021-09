The Tennessee Department of Correction will be on-site for the Tennessee National Guard Job Fair on Friday, September 10, 2021. Come out and learn more about how you can begin a rewarding career with #TeamTDOC. We will have staff on-site from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Smyrna Regimental Training Institute located on 7th Avenue, Building 500, Room 118 in Smyrna.