49ers expected to play Trey Lance vs. Lions in Week 1

By Peter Panacy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite his broken finger, the 49ers are expected to play rookie quarterback Trey Lance in the team’s regular-season opener against the Lions. It probably wasn’t that big of a scare, to begin with, but the San Francisco 49ers had to be at least a little concerned when rookie quarterback Trey Lance suffered a “chip” in his index finger on his throwing hand during the Niners’ exhibition win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 28.

