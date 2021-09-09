Dr. Alan Thomalla: “Communication “

A highly successful psychologist must have well-honed communication skills. In treatment they must have good interviewing and therapy techniques. These are different from conversational skills but those are important too. Highly successful psychologists need effective public speaking skills to be able to address groups of people. They also need good writing skills. Whether it is a proposal, a treatment summary, a research paper, a book… psychologists need to be able to communicate information in clear and concise ways through the written word.