Kansas State

McPherson College’s Kansas Commitment Initiative offers full tuition for Kansas residents

mcphersonweeklynews.com
 4 days ago

Special to the News-Ledger McPHERSON—McPherson College is introducing a new initiative that complements the Student Debt Project, helping students and families reduce the amount of student loan debt that many accumulate during college. The Kansas Commitment offers full tuition for qualifying Kansas residents to attend McPherson College. “The Kansas Commitment guarantees qualified Kansas […]

www.mcphersonweeklynews.com

