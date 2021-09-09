Marjorie Taylor Greene Invokes Nazi-Era Medical Code in Opposing Biden Vaccine Mandate
Greene said people have the choice to opt out of medical experiments under the Nuremberg Code, which addressed Nazi war crimes.www.newsweek.com
Greene said people have the choice to opt out of medical experiments under the Nuremberg Code, which addressed Nazi war crimes.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2463