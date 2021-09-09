CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, WA

Local health officer receiving threats over proof of vaccination order

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8dUB_0br3IC3X00
Vaccination record card

CLALLAM, JEFFERSON COUNTIES — The health officer for Clallam and Jefferson counties has reportedly been receiving threats and hate mail one week after she issued public health order requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

At a meeting Tuesday night, many spoke out against the order and called for her resignation.

Dr. Alison Berry, MD, MPH spoke to our news partners at KIRO Radio to defend her order.

“In most cases when you see case rates like we have -- we have 1,000 cases per 100,000 in our community. When you see hospitals stretched beyond capacity, you would normally see businesses close, and we don’t want to do that. I want to try to find a way to keep these bars and restaurants open,” said Berry.

Health officials believe the best way to reduce illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths is by being vaccinated.

“With hospitals around our region stretched to the breaking point, we need to do everything we can to keep our communities safe,” Berry said. “Getting vaccinated with this incredible vaccine, which is safe, effective, free and life-saving, is simply the right thing to do.”

Officials with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating some of the messages sent to Berry and are currently patrolling around her home.

For more information on the health order, click here.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 37

nuttinmuch2say
3d ago

Its discrimmination of the worst kind... the vaccinated are ending up in hospitals and can pass the covid too!!! In fact if thier symptoms are less they may not knowww they are sick and go out and spread it even more!!!!

Reply(11)
23
Carol Lustgraaf
3d ago

Nobody has the right to know my medical except my Doctor and my self. Stop being a communist. Did you realize vaccinated people are more susceptible to Covid variance?

Reply(4)
17
ScrewTheVaxx
3d ago

Guess what? If you recieved the vaccine and still got COVID-19, I'm sure you're shaking your head up and down right now. Time to protest for this Health officer's resignation or arrest for violating the Nuremberg Code!

Reply(6)
16
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
59K+
Followers
69K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy