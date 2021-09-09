Local health officer receiving threats over proof of vaccination order

Vaccination record card

CLALLAM, JEFFERSON COUNTIES — The health officer for Clallam and Jefferson counties has reportedly been receiving threats and hate mail one week after she issued public health order requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

At a meeting Tuesday night, many spoke out against the order and called for her resignation.

Dr. Alison Berry, MD, MPH spoke to our news partners at KIRO Radio to defend her order.

“In most cases when you see case rates like we have -- we have 1,000 cases per 100,000 in our community. When you see hospitals stretched beyond capacity, you would normally see businesses close, and we don’t want to do that. I want to try to find a way to keep these bars and restaurants open,” said Berry.

Health officials believe the best way to reduce illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths is by being vaccinated.

“With hospitals around our region stretched to the breaking point, we need to do everything we can to keep our communities safe,” Berry said. “Getting vaccinated with this incredible vaccine, which is safe, effective, free and life-saving, is simply the right thing to do.”

Officials with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating some of the messages sent to Berry and are currently patrolling around her home.

