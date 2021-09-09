The Reason Timothée Complimented Zendaya In French Instead Of English Was So Sweet

After working together on the set of their upcoming film, Dune, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become more than just co-stars. The actors, according to Zendaya, are going to be “friends for life,” and after watching their chemistry together on and off screen, it isn’t hard to understand why. Timothée Chalamet complimented Zendaya in French instead of English for the cutest reason.